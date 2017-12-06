Obituary: Veda L. Breshears

Veda L. Breshears, age 73, of Mount Ida, passed away on Sunday, November 26, 2017.

She was born on September 23, 1944, in Glenwood, the daughter of Roy Bright and Annie L. Stanton Bright. She was preceded in death by her parents; and three sisters, Edith Phillips, Shirley Hawthorn and her infant sister.

She was raised in Glenwood and worked for many years as a supervisor at Munro-Lake Hamilton Footwear.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Michelle Thomas of San Antonio, Texas; two grandchildren, Chad Thomas of Houston, Texas and Madison Thomas of San Antonio; two sisters and one brother-in- law, Louise and Dickie Johnson of Glenwood and Patricia Walker of Daisy; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members; and a host of wonderful friends.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, November 30, 2017, in the Mount Tabor Cemetery with Bro. Bobby Lock officiating.

