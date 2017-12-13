Obituary: Tommy Lee Morrow

Tommy Lee ‘Tom’ Morrow, 75 of Nashville, died Tuesday, Dec, 5, 2017 in Little Rock.

He was born March 7, 1942 in Prescott, the son of the late Robert Henry and Mary Stuart Morrow.

He was a member and Deacon at First Baptist Church in Nashville and served for 30 years in the Arkansas State Police. He was a corporal in Troop G.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Harold Morrow.

Survivors include: his wife of 55 years, Barbara Baker Morrow of Nashville; three sons, Tommy Lynn Morrow and wife, Diane, of Fayetteville; Michael Wayne Morrow and wife, Lisa, of Arkadelphia; Timothy James Morrow and wife, Paige, of Prescott; a daughter, Cheryl Ann Cogburn and husband, Gary Brian, of Nashville; two sisters, Doris Burke of Prescott, and Mary Lou Nivens of Blevins; a brother Larry Morrow of Prescott; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, at First Baptist Church in Nashville, with Bro. David Blase and Bro. Kevin Sartin officiating. Burial followed at Nubbin Hill Cemetery in Prescott, with Arkansas State Police honors. Arrangements were by Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Send an online sympathy message at latimerfuneralhome.com.

