Obituary: Sandra Olena Johnson

Sandra Olena Johnson, age 74, of Malvern, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, November 30, 2017 at Hospice Home Care in Little Rock. She was born January 29, 1943, in Bonnerdale, AR, the daughter of the late Willie Olen and Jessie Juanelle Massey Buck.

Survivors include son Jesse Johnson of Watson Chapel, daughter Nina Johnson, brother David “Davie” Richard Buck of Hot Springs, 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Graveside Service was Monday, December 4, 2017 at 1:00 pm at Dillard Homestead Cemetery, Old Amity Highway in Bonnerdale with Bro. Wesley Howard officiating.

Arrangements were by Regency Funeral Home.