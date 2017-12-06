Obituary: Richard Glen Harris

Richard Glen Harris, age 66, of Amity, passed away on Monday, November 27, 2017.

He was born on December 26, 1950, in McCaskill, the son of Harlous Avery Harris and Ethyl Anne Garner Harris. On January 17, 1969, he was married to Lynn Montez Webb.

He is survived by his wife Lynn Harris of Amity; one son, Tracy Harris of Amity; two daughters, Tabatha Wake eld and TammyRinger, all of Amity; eight grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; three sisters, Sue Emerton and Norma Sorrells, all of Amity and Betty Lunceford of Pine Bluff; numerous nieces, nephews.

Services was held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, November 30, 2017, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood with Bro. John McAnally officiating.

Interment was in the Jones Cemetery. Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.