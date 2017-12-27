Obituary: Philip Wayne Gills

Philip Wayne Gills, 66, of Murfreesboro, died Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, at his home. He was born Nov. 27, 1951, in Shreveport, La., to Nobie Muriel Mills Gills and the late John Wayne Gills.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Gail Castleberry.

Survivors include: a son, Tye Gills; a daughter, Jana Morris and husband, Jason; two brothers, Gary Gills and Lewis Gills; a sister, Suzanne Montgomery; and a grandchild.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time on Thursday, Dec. 28, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville. A memorial service will be held afterward beginning at 2 p.m. at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville with Bro. Al Terrell officiating.

Online sympathy messages at latimerfuneralhome.com.

Like this: Like Loading...