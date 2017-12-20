Obituary: Patsy Sue Wood

Patsy Sue Wood, 90, of Texarkana, Ark., died Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, in Dierks.

She was born Sept. 1, 1927, at Dierks. She was retired from Weyerhaeuser Company.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Wood; a daughter, Nancy Canaday; and a sister, Opal Faye Cricket Porter.

Survivors include: two sons, David and Judy Wood of Texarkana, Ark., and Randy Wood of Dierks; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at East Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Texarkana with Dr. David Blase officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

