Obituary: Patsy S. Sapp-Coppock

Patsy S. Sapp-Coppock, age 75, of Mount Ida, Arkansas passed away December 13, 2017. She was born August 18, 1942 to the late Charles and Dorthy Casey Stanton in Hot Springs, AR. She is preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Jimmy Stanton.

Patsy is survived by her husband, Roy Coppock, sons, Dwayne Sapp (Sylvia), Harold Sapp (Tammy), daughter, Jennifer Sapp, numerous grandchildren and great- grandchildren, brother, Charles Stanton (Ruth Ann), sister, Betty Blades (Van), and a host of other family, friends and all the ones that camped with her at Tompkins Bend.

Patsy and Roy were camp host for Tompkins Bend for many years and truly loved all the campers and rangers.

There will be a viewing held Friday, December 15, 2017, 6-8 p.m. at Thornton Funeral Home in Mount Ida, AR. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Thornton Funeral Home of Mount Ida, AR. Guest register at www.thorntonfh.com