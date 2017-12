Obituary: Orville Lee Ward

Orville Lee Ward, 75, of Springs, Texas passed away Tuesday, December 12, 2017. He was born on May 14, 1942 to Elgie and Berhta Ward in Jessieville, Arkansas.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Harold Ward; and sisters, Gladys Bowen and Dorothy Bennett.

Orville is survived by his loving wife Louisa; children, Teresa Rounsavall and husband Larry, Arlinda Paris, Jeremy Ward and Delynda Vinson; grandchildren, Rachel Hancock and husband Ben, Truitt Rounsavall and wife Anna, Amanda Paris, Trevor Paris, Bradley Hall, and Brent Hall; great grandchildren, Evelyn and Avery Hancock, Alexander and Katherine Rounsavall, Avianna Vigil, Charlie Hall, Kayla Hall, Michael Hall, and Malachi Hall; brothers, L.D. Ward and wife Maxine, Lee Ward and wife Angela, Bobby Ward and wife Bonita; sisters, Glenda Lewis and husband Gary, Wanda Edwards and husband Bob; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.