Obituary: Mary Thomas

She was born on September 30, 1920, in Newark, New Jersey, the daughter of Daniel DiGianni and Mary Carmella Russo DiGianni. On July 26, 1954 she was married to Fred James Thomas who preceded her in death on October 9, 1974.

She is survived by her son, Danny Thomas of Glenwood; her daughter, Colleen Thomas of Kirby; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two on the way.

The family held a memorial service at 2:00 PM, Sunday, December 24, 2017, in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Glenwood with Jack Kinkle officiating.

Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Davis- Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

