Obituary: Louise Jones

Louise Jones, 58, of Saratoga, died Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.

She was born in Monticello, Ark., Jan. 6, 1959, to the late Leslie Odell Jenkins and Sarah Elmeda Meeks Jenkins. She was a homemaker and a member of the Columbus Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by a brother.

Survivors include: three sons, Shelby, Wesley, and Calvin Jones, Jr.; two sisters, Julia, and Kathy; a brother, Louis; also six grandchildren.

Graveside services will be Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Columbus Cemetery with Bro. Ben Jones officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Nashville Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday night from 5-7 p.m. Send an online sympathy massage to Nashville Funeral Home on Facebook.

