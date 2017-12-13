Obituary: Lonnie V. Short

Lonnie V. Short, age 74, of Point Cedar, died Thursday, December 7, 2017.

He was born on October 30, 1943 in Hot Springs, the son of Jerry Short and Estelle Chambers Short. On June 7, 1968, he married Jane Farmer. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Jimmy Short and Wayland Short; and one sister, Betty Kahlden.

Lonnie was a member of the Church of Christ and retired from the Mount Ida School District.

He is survived by his wife Jane Short of Point Cedar; his son, Nathan Short of Point Cedar; his daughter and son-in-law, Loree and James Joseph of Benton; five grandchildren, Haden Short, Rex Short, Chloe Joseph, Max Joseph and Aymarie Short; one sister, Patsy Short of Wagoner, Oklahoma; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of wonderful friends.

Honorary pallbearers will be the doctors and staff of CHI St. Vincent, Hot Springs, ICU and Arkansas Hospice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Davis- Smith Funeral Home, Hot Springs.

Guest registry is at www. davis-smith.com.