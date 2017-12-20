Obituary: Lola C. Lambert

Lola C. Lambert, age 99, of Amity, passed away on Sunday, December 17, 2017.

She was born on January 9, 1918 in Point Cedar, the daughter of George Lambert and Sally Hammock Lambert. On December 24, 1933, she was married to Clinton A. Lambert who preceded her in death on May 3, 1998. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Alice Massey; her son, Dee L. Lambert; her parents; her siblings, Jasper Lambert, Franklin Lambert, Hobby Lambert, Bill Lambert, Winnie Griffith and Hazel Ross; and her grandson, Jay Lambert.

She was a homemaker, farmer and cook. She enjoyed working in her flower beds and garden and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her son Ray Lambert; her daughter, Elsie Lambert; her son-in-law, Howard Massey, all of Amity; her brother, Bob Lambert of Point Cedar; her sister, Virgie Johnson of Crescent City, California; six grandchildren; ten great-grand- children; four great-great-grandchildren; a special granddaughter, Glenda Kassaw and great-granddaughter, Ashleigh West.

Services were held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, December 19, 2017, in the Shiloh Church of Christ with Rick Collie officiating.

Interment was in Shiloh Cemetery under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

Pallbearers were Albert Lambert, John Lambert, William Lambert, Steve Lambert, Barry Lambert and Fenton Looper.

Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.