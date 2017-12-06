Obituary: Lois (Jam) Shulenburg

Lois (Jam) Shulenburg, age 82, of Glenwood, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, December 2, 2017.

She was born on December 23, 1934 in Wayne County, West Virginia, the daughter of Noah and Mae Damron.

Lois is survived by her son, Stephen Wright of Glenwood; and her daughter Diane Winfree of Richmond Virginia. She is also survived by her sister, Molly Perry of DeLand, Florida; brother Keith Damron of Hawthorne Florida; her 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will have a private memorial service at a future date to celebrate the life and love of Lois.

Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Davis- Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

