Obituary: Lindle Ray

Lindle Ray, age 80, of Kirby, passed away on Wednesday, December 20, 2017.

He was born on January 9, 1937 at Daisy, the son of Hobson Ray and Minnie Parker Ray. On July 19, 1957, he was married to Yvonna Barentine Ray who preceded him in death on November 2, 2017. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Katrina Ray-Knisley.

He is survived by his twins, Todd Ray and Angel Anderson, both of Kirby; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his brother, Leroy Ray of Texarkana.

Services were held at 3:00 PM, Saturday, December 23, 2017, in the Glenwood Church of Christ with John Hall officiating.

Interment was in the Ebenezer Cemetery under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

