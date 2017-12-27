Obituary: Linda Stinson

Linda Stinson, 69, of Nashville, Ark., died Dec. 21, 2017, in a Texarkana hospital.

Mrs. Stinson was born Aug. 24, 1948, in Texarkana, Texas, to Lester and Nelle Foster. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Gene Stinson, Sr.

Survivors include: two sons, David Bayless of Texarkana, Texas, and Carl Stuart of Nashville, Ark.; two stepsons, Gene Stinson and wife, Patricia, of Nashville, Ark., and John Stinson of De Queen, Ark.; one brother and sister-in-law, Ed and Patsy Foster of Texarkana, Texas, and one sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Sonny Heatherly of Mineral Springs, Ark., as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held for Gene, Sr., and Linda Stinson at 2 p.m. on Jan. 6, at Sardis Cemetery, near Ozan, Ark., with Bro. Jimmy Dale officiating. Cremation for Mrs. Stinson was arranged by Nashville Funeral Home in Nashville, Arkansas.

Like this: Like Loading...