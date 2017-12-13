Obituary: Linda Plant

Linda Plant, age 69, of Murfreesboro, Ark., passed away on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 at her home. She was born on July 17, 1948 in Newport, Ark., the daughter of the late Robert Milken and Marcy Holbrook Twyford.

Mrs. Plant was a member of the First Christian Church in Murfreesboro. She was a teacher at Nashville Primary for 21 years. Linda always enjoyed helping with the backpack for kids program at First Christian Church.

Survivors include: her husband, Bobby Plant of Murfreesboro, Ark.; one son, Rob Plant of Mineral Springs, Ark.; one daughter, Tami Westfall and husband, Chad of Nashville, Ark.; three brothers, Mickey Twyford of Memphis, John Twyford of Batesville, and Thomas Twyford of South Carolina. She is also survived by the true loves of her life, her grandchildren, Kinsey Westfall, Ridley Plant and Tristyn Plant.

Visitation was 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 12, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Graveside services were at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 13, at Murfreesboro Cemetery. Under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

Memorials may be made to the R.D. Plant Memorial Scholarship Fund at First Christian Church.

