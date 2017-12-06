Obituary: Leonard C. Sanford

Leonard C. Sanford, 75, of Prescott, died Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Little Rock.

He was born May 24, 1942, in Nashville, to the late James and Ola Mae Tapscott Sanford.

He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church, a Mason, graduate of Nashville High School, and was a retired U.S. Army National Guard recruiter.

He was preceded in death by a son, Keith Sanford, and brother, Tom Sanford.

Survivors include: his wife of over 53 years, Carolyn Campbell Sanford; a daughter, Carrie (Neal) Ridling of Prescott; son, Clay Sanford of Irving, Texas; a sister, Molly Harrison (Tom) of Nashville; also grandchildren.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 at Herndon Fuqua Funeral Home in Prescott. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at Harmony Methodist Church, with Bro. Kenneth Grant and Rev. Jerry Westmoreland officiating. Burial will follow in Harmony Cemetery, under the direction of Herndon Fuqua Funeral Home of Prescott.

