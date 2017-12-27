Obituary: Leo Whisenhunt

Leo Whisenhunt, age 94, of Daisy, passed away on Wednesday, December 20, 2017.

He was born on May 19, 1923 in Glenwood, the son of Samuel E. Whisenhunt and Dicie Ward Whisenhunt. On January 14, 1947, he was married to Lorene Crawford Whisenhunt who preceded him in death on July 27, 2013. He was also preceded in death by his two daughters, Beth Estes and Kay Hankins.

Early in their marriage, Leo and Lorene operated Leo’s Malt Shop in Glenwood. They then made the move to Little Rock where they operated the 1515 Restaurant near the state capitol. He also worked as a pipeliner’s helper. He was a United States Army veteran of World War II and an elder of the Daisy Church of Christ.

He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Denvil and LaRue Whisenhunt of Midland, Texas; his sister, Catherine Williams of Glenwood; his sister-in-law, Hixie Whisenhunt of Glenwood; his brother-in-law, Jerry Vaught of Athens, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

Services were held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, December 23, 2017, in the Daisy Church of Christ with Billy Golden officiating.

Interment was in Mount Joy Cemetery under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

Pallbearers included Greg Williams, Mike Williams, Bruce McNully, Sonny Cox, James Dean Cox, Ronnie Knighten and Matt Brown.

Honorary pallbearers are Guy Ward, Eugene Fant, Roger Estes, the nurses and staff of Glenwood Health and Rehabilitation and the caretakers and staff of Hospice Home Care.

