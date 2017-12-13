Obituary: Lena Elizabeth Hodge

Lena Elizabeth Hodge, age 91, of Nashville, Ark., passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 in Nashville, Arks.

She was born on Jan. 18, 1926 in Howard County, the daughter of the late John and Bess Collins Coleman.

She worked for Okay Cement Plant as a Shipping Clerk until her retirement.

Mrs. Hodge was preceded in death by a daughter, Marilyn Peterson, a granddaughter Jill Peterson, and two siblings, Carlton Coleman and Doris Cowling.

Survivors include: one daughter, Kathy Rose and husband, George, of Clarksville, Ark.; one son-in-law, Bruce Peterson of Belton, Texas; four grandchildren, Jeff Peterson of Austin, Texas; Stephen Rose of Charlotte, N.C.; Marilyn Laster of Clarksville, Ark.; and Kevin Rose of Silverdale, Wash.; as well as eight great-grandchildren.

Visitation was 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 9, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services were 3:00 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 9, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville, with Bro. Rondy Briggs officiating. Burial followed in Nashville Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

