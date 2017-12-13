Obituary: Lemuel G. Ward

Lemuel G. Ward, age 96, of Murfreesboro, Ark., passed away on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 in Murfreesboro, Ark.

He was born on Feb. 28, 1921 in Nashville, Ark., the son of the late Grady Hiram and Ruth Lilly Ward.

Mr. Ward was a member of First Baptist Church in Murfreesboro where he served as deacon for almost 60 years. He served the city of Murfreesboro for many years as Fire Chief for 25 years, the Water and Sewer Commission, the City Council, as well as a night watcher for Murfreesboro. One thing he truly enjoyed was visiting with friends at the spit and whittle. As for his career Mr. Ward was a machinist by trade where he had the pleasure of working beside his father, Grady Ward, for many years. Mr. Ward retired in 1992.

He was preceded in death by his parents Grady Hiram and Ruth Lilly Ward, and one son, Grady Brock Ward.

Survivors include: his wife of years, Evorie Ward of Murfreesboro, Ark.; a daughter, Mary Anne Jones and husband, Tom of Murfreesboro, Ark.; one brother, Dr. Hiram Ward and wife, Janice of Murfreesboro, Ark.; one grandson, Davey Jones and wife, Melissa of Murfreesboro, Ark.; one granddaughter, Catherine McKnight and husband, Tracy of Murfreesboro, Ark.; five great-grandchildren Grady Jones, Josey Jones, Rhett Jones, Hannah McKnight, and Cole McKnight all of Murfreesboro, Ark.; one niece, Ruth Ward of Little Rock, Ark.; and one nephew, Richard Ward and wife, Judy of Laguna Niguel, Calif.

Visitation will be 1:00 until 2:00 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 14, at First Baptist Church in Murfreesboro.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 14, at First Baptist Church in Murfreesboro, with burial to follow in Murfreesboro Cemetery. Under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

