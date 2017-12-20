Obituary: Larry Joe Robertson

Larry Joe Robertson, age 71, of Alpine, passed away on Saturday, December 16, 2017.

He was born on June 8, 1946 in Alpine, the son of Thomas Alton Robertson, Sr. and Mattie Erma Cassell Robertson. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Thomas Alton Robertson, Jr.

He was retired from the Arkansas Forestry Commission and a member of the Alpine Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed visiting and hanging out at the Alpine Store and following his grandsons in all of their sports activities.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Steva Robertson of Alpine; his daughter and son-in-law, Laurie and Mike Jester of Amity; his son, Tim Robertson of Alpine; his step-son, Stephen Stone of Mount Ida; four grandsons, Bryan Massey, Andrew Massey, Tyler Massey and Evan Bledsoe; and his nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, December 20, 2017, in the Amity First Baptist Church with Bro. John McAnally officiating.

Visitation will be Tuesday, 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Alpine Cemetery under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

Pallbearers will be Bryan Massey, Andrew Massey, Evan Bledsoe, Tyler Massey, Stephen Stone and Brady Adams.

Honorary pallbearers will be Gerald O’Connell, Troy W. Buck, Marvin Golden, Jerry Buck and Dale Richardson.