Obituary: Judy M. Tigue

Judy M. Tigue, age 73, of Bonnerdale, passed away on Tuesday, November 28, 2017.

She was born on July 15, 1944, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of Don Eggers and Velma Wolfram Eggers. She was preceded in death by her son, Terry Tigue; and her parents.

She received an Associate of Science in Medical Laboratory Technology and was retired from St. Joe’s Hospital, now CHI St. Vincent, where she worked as a Medical Lab Technician. She was a Christian in her faith, enjoyed reading, quilting, playing games and pool, and visiting with family.

She is survived by her husband, Curtis Rudolph Tigue of Bonnerdale; one son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Megan Devoto of Festus, Missouri; two daughters and sons-in-law, Jodie and Mike Hawkins of House Springs, Missouri and Laura and Dennis Wheaton of Mason, Ohio; three stepsons, Dale Tigue of Hot Springs, Stephen Tigue and his wife, Natalie, of Kirby and Thomas Tigue of Grady; three stepdaughters, Sandra Ball of Alpine, Donna Mitchell of Hot Springs and Robertha Palmer of Bald Knob; thirty-two grandchildren; twenty great-great-grandchildren; her sister and brother-in-law, Pam and Bill Collier of Lehigh, Florida; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members; and a host of wonderful friends.

The family will hold a memorial service at 1:00 PM, Saturday, December 2, 2017, at the Tigue’s home in Bonnerdale.

Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Davis- Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

