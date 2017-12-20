Home Obituaries Obituary: Joyce Janet Parker Bowman Sharp

Joyce Janet Parker Bowman Sharp, 78, of Dierks died Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.

She was born Nov. 27, 1939 to the late Fred Parker and Patra Seymour Parker. She was a member of Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church for more than 60 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Sharp; four brothers, Houston, Fred, Jr., Wayne and Donnie Parker.

Survivors include: two sons, J, Kevin Bowman and wife, Belinda, of Edmond, Okla., and Keith Bowman and wife, Sheila, of Mustang, Okla.; two daughters, Julie Bowman and Tiawana Rouse, both of Dierks; two sisters, Carolyn Ann Jones of Murfreesboro and Lavon Reed of Dierks; also grandchildren.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, at Nashville Funeral Home. Services were Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Calvin Parker and Bro. J.W. Gilbert officiating. Burial followed in Sunshine Cemetery.

