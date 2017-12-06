Obituary: Jimmy W. Hamilton

Jimmy W. Hamilton, 63 of Columbus, died Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017 in Shreveport, La.

He was born Jan. 28, 1954 in Houston, Texas, to the late Allen W. and Hazel Ray Hamilton.

Survivors include: his wife, Barbara Hamilton of Columbus; a son, Jimmy Wayne Hamilton, Jr. ,of Columbus; three daughters, Kristie Skinner and husband, Allen, of Murfreesboro, Rebecca Hamilton of Columbus, Melissa Hamilton of Nashville; two brothers, Allen Hamilton of Murfreesboro, and Bill Hamilton of Lockesburg; four sisters, Lynn Gross of Hooks, Texas, Ann Woodall of Hooks, Texas, Johnie Gail Gray of Prescott, Jeannie Cochran of Nashville; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation was 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 at Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Homes, Hope, Ark., with graveside services to follow at Columbus Cemetery with Bro. Jimmy Dale officiating. Arrangements were by Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Homes of Hope.

