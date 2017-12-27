Obituary: Henry Wallace Handley

Henry Wallace Handley age 83, of Nashville, passed away Friday, Dec. 22, 2017 at his home in Nashville.

He was born October 31, 1935 in Dierks, AR to the late William B. Handley and Jeffie Lee Redman Cox. Mr. Handley was owner/ operator of Handley’s Small Engines in Bingen, Arkansas. He was of the Baptist faith. He loved hunting, fishing, boating and being on the water.

Preceding him in death was his parents, three sisters; Margaret Yvone Handley, Kathryn Jones and Phyllus Eaton, also a son; Kevin Handley and a step-son, Robert Dale Hardy.

His survivors include his wife of over 37 years; Goldie Mae Handley of Nashville.

One daughter; Debbie Handley of Amarillo, Texas.

Two step-daughters; Sandra K. Hardy and Deb Ann Hardy of North Carolina.

One Brother; Donald “Joey” Handley of Kirby, Arkansas.

Five Grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends.

Graveside services will be Friday, December 29, 2017 at 10:00 am at County Line Cemetery with Bro. Jimmy Dale officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nashville Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday night from 6 to 8 pm. You may send the family a message to Nashville Funeral Home on Facebook.

