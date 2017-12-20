Obituary: Henry Cooley

Henry Cooley, 72, of Texarkana, Texas, died Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.

He was a native of Lockesburg.

Survivors include: his wife, Belinda Cooley of Texarkana; a son, Devlon Cooley of McKinney, Texas; two daughters, Candi Cooley of Texarkana, and Brittany Cooley of The Colony, Texas; a brother, Johnny Cooley of Texarkana; two sisters, Elsie Coleman and Julie Compton, both of Texarkana.

Services were Saturday, Dec. 16, at Mount Orange Baptist Church with Rev. Leslie Brembry officiating. Burial followed in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Texarkana.

Like this: Like Loading...