Obituary: Helen Simmons

Helen Simmons, age 81, of Newhope, passed away on Friday, December 22, 2017.

She was born on January 28, 1936 at Daisy, the daughter of Arlie Mack and Ethel Sweeden Mack. On April 6, 1957, she was married to Seldon Simmons who preceded her in death on September 1, 1989. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Anita Simmons; her parents; and her brother, Clarence Mack.

She was a member of the Daisy Church of Christ. She loved to fish and to hunt for arrowheads.

She is survived by three sons, Marty Mack and Dallas Simmons, both of Newhope, and Delmas Simmons of Langley; her daughter, Derenda Henry of DeQueen; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild on the way; her brother, J. D. Mack of Rosboro; three sisters, Marie Cates and Nadine Herald, both of North Little Rock, and Linda Coffman of Kirby; and several nieces and nephews.

Services were held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, December 26, 2017, in the Mount Joy Free Will Baptist Church with Dewayne Mack and Dewight Mack officiating.

Interment was in Mount Joy Cemetery under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

Pallbearers were Shane Herald, Jeff Herald, Seth Sim- mons, Jeremy Simmons, Brent McBay, Benny Simmons, Gary Simmons and Delmas Simmons.

Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.