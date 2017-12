Gracie May Goldner, age 70, passed on Sunday, December 10, 2017. She was born on March 28, 1947, to Bennie Coudis Golden and Lizzie Pauline (Miller) Golden.

She is survived by her spouse, Robert Goldner, a brother, Troy Golden; two sisters, Pauline Bailey and Geraldine Cogburn; two children, Aaron Gaston (Mary) and Michelle Carr; three stepchildren; Troy Goldner, Heather Welty, and Max Goldner and 13 grandchildren.