Obituary: Glenda Ann Lamb

Glenda Ann Lamb, 50, of Nashville, died Dec. 16, 2017.

She was the daughter of David and Margie Lamb, and the late Phyllis Kesterson of Dierks.

She was a lifelong client of Howard County Children’s Center.

Survivors include: two brothers, Tracy Lamb of Bismarck, and Scott Lamb of Lewisville; a sister, Teresa Brooks of Tyler, Texas; and her friends at HCCC.

Visitation was Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017 from 1-2 p.m. at the Latimer Funeral Home Chapel followed by the funeral service. Bro. J.W. Gilbert officiated, and burial was at Sunshine Cemetery.

