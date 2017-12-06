Obituary: Gladys “Pookie” Sanders

Gladys “Pookie” Sanders, age 85, of Glenwood, passed away on Tuesday, November 28, 2017.

She was born on January 9, 1932, in Glenwood, the daughter of Everette Lee Davis and Josie Almeda Horn Davis. On November 3, 1948, she was married to Denman Sanders who preceded her in death on March 17, 2017. She was also preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Anna Jo Klopfenstein, Betty Duke and Lorene Crawford.

She was a member of the Glenwood Church of Christ, enjoyed working with her roses and flower garden, was a very talented artist and painter, and in her later years enjoyed coloring in her adult coloring books. Pookie dearly loved taking care of her family, especially cooking wonderful meals for them, and she cherished her dogs, Missy and Sissy. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, and will be deeply missed by all.

She is survived by her son, Larry Sanders of Glenwood; her two daughters and one son-in-law, Sherry Naylor of Conway and Susan and Tracy Robbins of Greenbrier; six grandchildren and their spouses, Janie and Jim Yancy, Jennifer and Tony Hill, Rickey and Christine Johnson, Amy and Nathan Broyles, Kelly Kissire and Kevin Robbins; eight great-grandchildren, Blake, Alyssa, Gage, Abbi, Nicholas, Parker, Claire and Ethan; her sister, Verna “Chub” Foshee of Glenwood; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members; and a host of wonderful friends.

Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, December 1, 2017, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Glenwood with John Hall officiating.

Visitation will be held Thursday, 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Interment will be in the Glenwood Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Kevin Robbins, Rickey Johnson, Blake Crawford, Nathan Broyles and Gage Thompson. Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.