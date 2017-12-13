Obituary: George V. Donaldson

George V. Donaldson, age 77, of Kirby, passed away on Wednesday, December 6, 2017.

He was born on November 5, 1940 in Clarks, Louisiana, the son of Arthur F. Donaldson and Willie Mae Sutton Donaldson. On September 14, 1960, he was married to Jewel Smith who preceded him in death on February 14, 2017.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy.

He is survived by his son, George “Boots” Donaldson of Kirby; four daughters, Brenda Tigue of Kirby; Linda Carter of Bonnerdale, Shirley Montgomery of Poyen and Lisa Porter of Kirby; eighteen grandchildren; thirty-eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter.

Graveside services were held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, December 10, 2017, in the Midway Cemetery with Bro. George W. “Boots” Donaldson and Bro. Billy Thomason officiating. Military honors were conducted by the United States Navy Honor Guard.

Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

