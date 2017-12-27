Obituary: Florence Evelyn Ross

Florence Evelyn Ross, age 85, of Bingen, Ark., passed away on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017. She died peacefully with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren at her home in Bingen.

She was born on Nov. 21, 1932, the daughter of the late Cecil Ned and Florence Hedrick Jones.

She was of the Baptist faith; she was born into a family of 10 children and was the fourth child.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Clarence “Jug” Ross; four brothers, Winfor Lee (Bud) Jones, C.C. Jones, Paul Jones, and Bill Jones; two sisters, Nina Ruth Jones Rush, and Annie Lou Jones Stueart.

Survivors include: two sons, Charles Ross of Nashville, Ark., Michael Ross and wife Shelly of Nashville, Ark.; a daughter, Lynn Ross of Nashville, Ark.; grandchildren Brandon Ross, Monica Rosenbaum, Cole Ross, Clay Ross, Kersty Lybrand, and Braden Ross; great-grandchildren, Justice, Haley, Kaley, Hayden, Carson, Landen, and Brae; three brothers, Joe Edward Jones of Lake Jackson, Texas, George Jones of Dardanelle, Ark., and Ronnie Jones of Conway, Ark.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 28, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 29, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville, with burial to follow in Ozan Cemetery at Bingen.

You may send an online sympathy message at Latimer Funeral Home.

Like this: Like Loading...