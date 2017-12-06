Obituary: Edward L. Whisenhunt

Edward L. Whisenhunt, age 70, of Glenwood, passed away on Thursday, November 30, 2017.

He was born on August 7, 1947, in Norman, the son of George Whisenhunt and Dixie Hill Whisenhunt.

He is survived by his nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held by the family at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, December 6, 2017, in the Hilltop Full Gospel Church in Glenwood with Bro. Vernon Wehunt and Bro. Eric Wehunt officiating.

Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Davis- Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

