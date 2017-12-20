Obituary: Edward George Hartzig, Jr.

Edward George Hartzig Jr.,52, of Nashville, Ark., passed away on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, at home. He was born Aug. 14,1965 in Fredricksburg, Va., to Edward George Hartzig, Sr., and Linda Kay Ferguson Hartzig.

He was an iron worker and welder as well as a veteran of the United States Navy.

Survivors include: his fiancé, Malinda Melson; his son, Edward George Hartzig III; his parents, Edward and Linda Hartzig; his three sisters, Denise Johnson, Dorothy Rettig, and Dawn Ward; two granddaughters, Ryleigh and Brynlee Hartzig; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

A family memorial service was held at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

