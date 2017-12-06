Obituary: Edna Loretta Simpson

Edna Loretta Simpson, age 79, of the Sulphur Springs community near Norman, passed away on Sunday, December 3, 2017.

She was born on May 19, 1938 in Sulphur Springs, the daughter of Ed Kiser and Pearl Hughes Kiser. On March 5, 1964, she was married to Earnest “Ernie” Simpson who preceded her in death on December 29, 2012. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Velma Simpson.

She received her Bachelors of Education from Henderson State University. For over 27 years, she operated her poultry farm along with Ernie. She had also worked for the glove factory. She enjoyed quilting, cooking, working crossword puzzles and was known for her cinnamon rolls and candy making. She was Baptist in her faith and known as Mamaw Edna to everyone.

She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Wayne and Lisa Voan Simpson of Norman and Gary and Lisa Jackson Simpson of Hot Springs; four grandchildren, Christie Kennedy and her husband, Adam and Neil Simpson, all of Norman, Kaylee Simpson of Glenwood and Devin Simpson of Hot Springs; two sisters, Emily Fryar of Oden and Margie Lewis of Mena; her brother-in-law, Elmer Simpson of Norman; three sisters- in-law, Yvonne Rawls of Mena, Helen Gortemiller of Corpus Christi, Texas and Eva Tanner of California; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, December 7, 2017, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood, with Bro. James Hughes officiating.

Visitation will be Wednesday, 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Sulphur Springs Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Davey Foley, Larry Jones, Rodney Standridge, Richard Osburn, David Lybrand, Russell Meyers, Wayne McClard and Tyler Betts.

Honorary pallbearers will be the nurses and staff of Montgomery County Nursing Home, Dr. Michael Verser, Clay Ellison, Dr. Lynn Cleveland, Dr. Oyidie Igbokidi and the nurses and staff of CHI St. Vincent.

Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.