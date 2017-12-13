Obituary: Doris N. Wilder

Doris N. Wilder, age 83, of Rosboro, passed away on Sunday, December 10, 2017.

She was born on January 8, 1934 in Point Cedar, the daughter of Lincoln Knight and Leona Adcock Knight. On September 3, 1953, she was married to Rufus Wilder who preceded her in death on March 26, 2007. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Dorothy Pettigrew and Dorcas Tate.

She was Assembly of God in her faith and enjoyed going to church and reading her Bible. She loved to cook for everyone, especially her family and she loved to visit and talk with her friends on the phone.

She is survived by her son, LaVoyce Wilder; her daughter, Paula Abatte, both of Glenwood; four grandchildren, Austin Wilder, Myles Wilder, Jonathan Hyman and his wife, Sandra, and Tori Hyman; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Richard and Wanda Knight of Arkadelphia and Robert and Ruth Knight of New Boston, Texas; her brother-in-law, E. J. Tate of Mount Pleasant, Texas; and her nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, December 15, 2017, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood, with Bro. Don Lane and Bro. David Walker officiating.

Visitation will be Thursday, 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Free Hill Cemetery at Point Cedar.

Pallbearers will be Donald Porter, Greg McCuin, Todd Barentine, Randy Tate, Darrell Welch and Chris Moran.

Honorary pallbearer will be Tim McCormick. Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.