Obituary: Doris Jean Halcombe Blackwood

Doris Jean Halcombe Blackwood, 78, of Dierks, died Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

She was born Sept. 25, 1939 in Newhope, Ark., the daughter of the late George Herbert and Gladys Hazel Rodgers Halcombe.

She was an employee of Howard Manufacturing in Nashville for 26 years. She was the Activities director at the Senior Citizens Center in Dierks and was a member of the Westside Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Billie Austin Blackwood.

Survivors include: a brother, Hayes Halcombe and wife, Caroline, of Dierks; and a sister, Jo Ellen Chesshir of Nashville.

Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, 2017 at the Westside Church of Christ in Dierks with Robert Peek officiating. Burial followed in the Fellowship Cemetery under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks.

Visitation was 6-8 Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017 at the chapel in Dierks.

