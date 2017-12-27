Obituary: Donna Jean Boyea McCullough

Donna Jean Boyea McCullough, 74, a resident of Dierks, died Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017.

She was born Aug. 20, 1943, in Howard County, the daughter of Joy Reed Boyea and the late Chester Boyea.

She was a security guard for Poulan in Nashville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Joe McCullough; two brothers, Larry Boyea and Terry Boyea; a son, Wayne Hartness, and an infant son.

Survivors include: her mother; a daughter, Brenda Dixon; three sons, Ray and Brenda Hartness, and Timmy Hartness, all of Nashville, and Harry and Cindy Shaffer of Texarkana, Ark.; a sister, Brenda Wincher of Hot Springs; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services were held Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, at Biggs Chapel Cemetery with Richard Leach officiating. Arrangements were by Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks.

Visitation was 6-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, at the funeral home in Dierks.

Online at wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

