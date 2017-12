Donald Eugene “Don” Taylor, age 78, of Point Cedar, passed away on Saturday, December 2, 2017.

He was a US Army veteran.

He is survived by two sons, Steve Taylor and Gary Taylor, both of Point Cedar; five grandchildren; two brothers, Gordon Taylor of Minnesota and Steve Taylor of Oregon; and two sisters, Nina Zahran of North Carolina and Sue Ward of South Carolina.

Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Davis- Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

