Obituary: Debra Sue Lamb Crabtree

Debra Sue Lamb Crabtree, 60, passed away after a brave battle with cancer on December 6, 2017. Affectionately known as Debbie Sue to family and friends, she was born on February 1, 1957 to Clemme Jack and Betty Jo Henthorn Lamb.
Debbie Sue was well known and loved for her kindness and compassion for others. Her pride and joy was Brayden, her one and only grandson. She was a well-respected lady and a Christian member to the Saline Church of Christ.
She is preceded in death by her father, Clemme Jack Lamb; sister, Judy Lynn Lamb Fontenote; grand- parents, Edward and Neva Henthorn-Everett and Clara Lamb; a late son-in-law, Joshua T. Angel.
Debbie Sue is survived by daughter, Stacy Diane Crabtree Horton (Garrett); grandson, Brayden Alexander Angel; mother, Betty Jo Henthorn Lamb; brother, Jackie Joe Lamb; nephew, Billy Jack Lamb; niece, Lynda Gayle Lamb Gardner Brown (Jesse); and her one and only husband, Clay Eugene Crabtree.
A memorial service in her honor will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are with Hot Springs Funeral Home. Leave online condolences at http://www.hotspringsfh.com.