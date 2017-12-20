Obituary: Debra Sue Lamb Crabtree

Debbie Sue is survived by daughter, Stacy Diane Crabtree Horton (Garrett); grandson, Brayden Alexander Angel; mother, Betty Jo Henthorn Lamb; brother, Jackie Joe Lamb; nephew, Billy Jack Lamb; niece, Lynda Gayle Lamb Gardner Brown (Jesse); and her one and only husband, Clay Eugene Crabtree.

A memorial service in her honor will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are with Hot Springs Funeral Home.