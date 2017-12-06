Obituary: Daniel Boone Dean

Daniel Boone Dean, age 55, of Sparkman, passed away on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

He was born on April 2, 1962, in Oneida, Ky., the son of Hazel G. Dean and Dean Hornsby Dean Spring. He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-father, Henry Spring; two brothers, Alex Gary Dean and Eric Dean; and his sister, Clara Gadbury.

He worked at various jobs but did a lot of sawmill work.

He is survived by: his daughter and son-in-law, Jessie Dean and Jonathan Fielding of Stamps; five brothers, Harold Wayne and Etta Dean of Harrison, Ind., Thomas and Cindy Dean of Nashville, Darrell and Julie Dean of Little Rock, George Dean and Melinda Carter of Sparkman and Billy and Celeste Dean of McCaskill; five sisters, Carol Moore of Loveland, Ohio, Francis Tedford of Nashville, Christine Cole and Stanley Scoggins of Hope, Vicki Wish of Tulsa, Okla., and Audrey Spring and Randy Kidd of Springhill, Ark.; many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.

Services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in the Pleasant Grove Free Will Baptist Church with Bro. Scott Feemster officiating.

Visitation will be Thursday, 1:30 p.m. until service time at the church.

Interment will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.

