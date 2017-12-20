Obituary: Clifton “Rapid Ray” Goodner

Clifton “Rapid Ray” Goodner, age 78, of Glenwood, passed away on Saturday, December 16, 2017.

He was born on March 17, 1939 at Board Camp, the son of Albert Goodner and Nancy Bates Goodner. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and six sisters.

He was a member and deacon of the Community Bible Baptist Church and veteran of the Army National Guard. He was a member of the Dallas Masonic Lodge #128 and Eagles Auxiliary in Mena. A member of the American Hot Rod Association, he set a World’s Record in the 1/8th mile in his 1958 Chevrolet Corvette.

He is survived by his wife, Laqueta Goodner of Glenwood; seven children and their spouses, Kim and Andy Milne of Mena, Karen Morris of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Clifton Goodner, Chad Goodner and Mamie and Bryan Page, all of Mena, Ginger and Danny Seals and Darla and Jim Nuckols, all of Glenwood; fourteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, December 20, 2017, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood, with Bro. Vernon Wehunt, Bro. Homer Williams and Bro. Tony Hill officiating.

Visitation will be Tuesday, 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Mount Tabor Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Britain Morris, Braeden Morris, John Hackney, Jacob Cogburn, Mike Tannehill, Doyle Pennington, Phil Williams and James Ward.

Honorary pallbearers will be Harley Tidwell, Drew Milne, Kyle Goodner, Randy Tidwell, Daniel Adams, members of Community Bible Baptist Church, the staffs of Southwest EMS of Mount Ida, Phil’s Pharmacy and CHI St. Vincent Clinic in Glenwood.

