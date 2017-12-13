Obituary: Clidus Cowart

Clidus Cowart, age 87, of Lodi, passed away on Thursday, December 7, 2017.

He was born on November 30, 1930 in Kirby, the son of Levi Cowart and Allie Mae Welch Cowart. On July 22, 1950, he was married to Faye White. He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandson, Billy Shane Cowart; and three brothers, Leon Cowart, Frazier Cowart and Burl Cowart.

He was a member of the Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church where he served as song director for thirty years. He enjoyed reading his Bible, hunting, gardening and wood-working.

He is survived by his wife, Faye Cowart of Lodi; four children and their spouses, Leroy and Reda Cowart of Fruita, Colorado, Marsha and Tom McElroy of Hot Springs, Darrell and Beverley Cowart of Malvern and Scott and Velva Cowart of Bonnerdale; ten grandchildren and their spouses, Angela and Chip Bulhoes, Brandi Porter, Jeremy and Andrea Taylor, Matthew and Randi Cowart, Levi Cowart, II, Blake Cowart, Rusty Cowart, Kelly Cowart, Jessica and Josh Bowlin and Jami and Jeffrey Mosley; twenty-three great-grandchildren; four sisters, Mildred Raybon of Pearcy, Linnie Mae Wacaster of Hot Springs, Margie Dean of Hot Springs and Syble Thomas of Lodi; one brother and sister- in-law, Ed and Frances Cowart of Lodi; many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Services were held at 10:00 AM, Monday, December 11, 2017, in the Pilgrim Rest Landmark Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Bobby Golden and Bro. Kyle Cowart officiating.

Interment was in Lodi Cemetery under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

Pallbearers were Chip Bulhoes, Mike Putz, Mike Cowart, Graig Cowart, Mark Cowart and Jody Cowart.

Honorary pallbearers are the doctors, nurses and staff of Arkansas Hospice, James Wacaster, Craig Cowart, Steve Thomas, Paul Cowart and Jamie Cowart.

