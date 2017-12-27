Obituary: Cleone Delores Tyree

Cleone Delores Tyree, age 86, of Mount Ida, Arkansas passed away December 16, 2017. She was born on June 12, 1931 to the late Leroy Carroll and Hattie Prannon in Shelton, WA. She is preceded in death by her parents, and one sister.

Cleone is survived by her husband of 65 years, William JD Tyree, one daughter, Diann Rhodes, one son Randy Tyree, one brother, Phillip Glover, grandchildren, Natasha Rhodes, Bailie Tyree, Leanna Tyree, Mandie Tyree and Chris Tyree, 3 great- grandchildren, and numerous other family and friends.

Arrangements were made under the direction of Thornton Funeral Home of Mount Ida, AR.

