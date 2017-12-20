Obituary: Claris Cleaon King

Claris Cleaon King, age 81 of Delight, Arkansas passed away on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 in Little Rock, Arkansas. She was born on October 18, 1936 in Bowen, Arkansas the daughter of the late Frank and Eva Starks Stone.
Mrs. King was a member of the Liberty Hill Baptist Church in Pisgah.
She was preceded in death by first husband L.C. Nolen, her second husband Leroy King, a special friend Huey Cheek, one grandson Corey Richardson, two sons in laws Donald Wiggins and James Whatley, one brother Dallas Stone and three sisters Joyce Clay, Lynn Stone, and Nelda Harris.
Survivors include one son Steve Nolen and Susan Gills of Roy, AR; three daughters Rene Dixon and Bobby of Hot Springs; Teresa Wiggins of West Helena; Cheryl Whatley and Warren Hanson of Hope; a special lady who was like a daughter Judy Travis of West Helena; one brother Joe Stone of El Dorado; three sisters Billie Lockeby of Delight; Minda May of Delight; Carolyn Quinney of Gurdon; six grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
Visitation was held on Friday, December 15, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, December 16, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro. Burial followed in Delight Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.
Pallbearers were Ryan Nolen, Dustin Wiggins, Donny Wiggins, Bryan Wiggins, Monty Wiggins, and Josh Lockwood.
Honorary Pallbearers: Justin Stone, Jacob Jackson, Jessie Jackson, Jamie Jackson.
