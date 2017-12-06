Obituary: Charles McConnell

Charles McConnell, age 73, of Umpire, passed away on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017.

He was born on Nov. 13, 1944, in Athens, the son of Lester Raymond McConnell and Eva Lessie Plyler McConnell.

On Sept. 1, 1962, he was married to Jeanette Hill. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He was Church of Christ in his faith, served for many years as an educator, and was a farmer. He enjoyed trail riding and taking care of his mules. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jeanette McConnell of Umpire; his son and daughter-in-law, Lendon and Sarah McConnell of Umpire; his daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Tommy Clift of Kingwood, Texas; six grandchildren and their spouses, Zachery and Pam Clift, Austyn and Dan Hoelter, Logan Clift, Allie McConnell, Tucker McConnell and Tatum McConnell; one great-granddaughter, Elsye Clift; one sister, Delorious Tolleson of Kirby; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members; and a host of wonderful friends.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in the Burg Cemetery, near Umpire with Len Hill and Gray Harkey officiating.

Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, from 5-7 p.m. in the Umpire Gymnasium.

Pallbearers will be Tim Pinkerton, Marc Jackson, Grover Hill, Kent Manley, Steve Alexander and Ronald Alexander. Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.

