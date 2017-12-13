Obituary: Calvin Richard Cassady

Calvin Richard Cassady, 81, of Van Buren, AR died on December 7, 2017 in Texarkana,TX.

Calvin was born on May 7, 1936 in Nashvillle, AR to Robert S. and Nancy Jewel Cassady. He was raised in nearby Murfreesboro where he enjoyed hunting on undeveloped land outside his home and served as the local paperboy for the Arkansas Gazette until he finished high school. There he met his childhood sweetheart, Shirley Terrell, and the two married in 1956. Calvin graduated from the University of Arkansas in 1958 and the University Of Arkansas School Of Medicine in 1962. He then enlisted in the United States Navy, where he completed his service as a medical officer in the Vietnam War. He was a radiologist at Sparks Hospital and Holt-Krock Clinic in Fort Smith for over 30 years. He was a longtime member of the Arkansas Radiologic Society, holding numerous leadership positions and honored with Fellowship in the American College of Radiology.

Calvin is survived by his wife Shirley Cassady and their two children: son Michael Cassady of Van Buren, AR and daughter Nancy Cassady Robbins and her husband Dr. Joe Robbins of Texarkana, TX. He is also survived by two grandchildren and their spouses: granddaughter Nicole Robbins Elder and her husband Christopher Elder of Texarkana, TX; and grandson Stephen Robbins and his wife Madeline Robbins of Texarkana, TX. He also had three great-grandchildren: Liam, Lana, and Lily Elder of Texarkana, TX. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Lee Cassady.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, December 12 at 12 pm at County Line Missionary Baptist Church in Nashville, AR with a memorial service at 1 pm and burial to follow.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to The Robert S. and Nancy J. Cassady Endowed Scholarship Fund at The University of Arkansas; 1002 West Maple Street, 1 University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, AR 72701.

