Obituary: Brenda Jean Watson Sims

Ms. Sims is preceded in death by her daughter Cassandra Sims; her father, Bennie Watson; her grandparents, Bill Hughes and Lee Mary Hughes; and a special cousin, Ashley (Cabby) Hughes.

She leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Jessie Edwards and husband Dennis; one son, Michael Watson; two daughters, Audrey Sims and Jessica Sims; three brothers; three sisters; and two grandchildren. And a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.