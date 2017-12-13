Obituary: Brenda Jean Watson Sims

Brenda Jean Watson Sims was born March 26, 1969 in Nashville, Arkansas to Jessie Hughes and the late Bennie Watson. She departed this life on December 4th, 2017 in Nashville.
Ms. Sims is preceded in death by her daughter Cassandra Sims; her father, Bennie Watson; her grandparents, Bill Hughes and Lee Mary Hughes; and a special cousin, Ashley (Cabby) Hughes.
She leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Jessie Edwards and husband Dennis; one son, Michael Watson; two daughters, Audrey Sims and Jessica Sims; three brothers; three sisters; and two grandchildren. And a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Memorial services was held on Saturday, December 9, 2017 at Latimer Funeral Home Chapel in Nashville.
You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.