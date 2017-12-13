Obituary: Barbara Ann Greene

Barbara Ann Greene, 79 of Alexander, AR. Went to be with the Lord November 21, 2017 at Alcoa Pines Rehabilitation Center Bryant, Arkansas.

Barbara was born June 24th 1938 to Wilbur and Savilla Campbell of Montgomery Co. AR. She was preceded by her husband Darrell Greene and son Ricky Greene. She is survived by sons Michael Greene and Keith Greene, two grand children two great-grand children, four sisters and one brother. She has many others that she mentored, prayed for and prayed with and became a special part of their lives, her legacy of being a “Prayer Warrior” will continue on through all the ones she touched, her life was completely in serving the lord, she was a member of Indian Springs Baptist Church.

Barbara donated her body as an Anatomical Gift to the University of Arkansas Medical Science. There will be a memorial service to celebrate her life in the coming year, date and time to be announced. Anyone who wants to share gratitude to Barbara’s life we ask to make a donation to Arkansas Hospice, there are no words to show our gratitude to Arkansas Hospice for the complete loving care they provided Barbara in her final days.

May the Lord bless you and keep you. May the Lord make his face to shine upon you, and be gracious to you. May the Lord lift up his countenance upon you, and give you peace.

Numbers 6:24-26