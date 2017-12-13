Obituary: April Merkle

April Merkle, 62, of Center Point, Ark., passed away on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 in Little Rock, Ark.

She was born on April 6, 1955 in Saudi Arabia, the daughter of A.R. “Rener” and Dorene Richardson Merkle.

April was a Methodist and attended the Center Point Methodist Church. She also attended the Center Point Missionary Baptist Church.

She was a 1973 graduate of Magnet Cove High School. After high school, she attended Southern Arkansas University where she was the manager of the Riderette basketball team and was a member of the volleyball team. She went on to coach in Bradley, Dermott and Norphlet. April also taught in the Umpire schools for a number of years and at Nashville High School for a short time. She was highly regarded by her students and fellow teachers.

After leaving the education field, April took a huge leap of faith and built “The Center Point Store.” It is a successful and thriving convenience store and diner because of her hard work and dedication. She loved taking care of her customers and employees … most of whom became like family to her.

From every path that April’s life took her, she came away with lifelong friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Rener Merkle and Dorene Heath.

She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Bonnie and Dan Harding; two nieces, Alicia Lovewell and husband, Jamie, and Nicki Penney and husband John; and one great-nephew, Crimson Lovewell, all of Center Point; as well as extended family members and a multitude of wonderful friends.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 at the Center Point Missionary Baptist Church with visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Bro. Alan Davis and Jerry Holland will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Center Point Volunteer Fire Department, 2630 Hwy. 26 West, Nashville, AR 71852 or the Center Point Cemetery, c/o Paul Kemp, 157 Madison St., Nashville, AR 71852. You may send the family a sympathy message at Nashville Funeral Home on Facebook.

Like this: Like Loading...